Puneet Issar

Puneet Issar's 'Mahabharat' to be staged in Delhi

Felicity Theatre will present the play, which feature the point of view of the two characters and highlights the causes that led to the destructive war.   

Puneet Issar's 'Mahabharat' to be staged in Delhi
Pic courtesy: @impuneetissar (Instagram)

Mumbai: Mahabharat, a play written and directed by film, television and theatre veteran Puneet Issar, will regale the Delhi audience on November 17 with its narrative focussed on the friendship and loyalty between Duryodhan and Karan.

Felicity Theatre will present the play, which feature the point of view of the two characters and highlights the causes that led to the destructive war. The play, to be staged at the Siri Fort Auditorium here, is presented in a poetic format, with rhythmic rendering of dialogues.

It stars Rahul Bhuchar, Meghna Malik, Urvashi Dholakia, Gufi Paintal, Surendra Pal, Aarti Nagpal, Vijayta Bhardwaj, Danish Akhtar, Yashodhan Rana, Karan Sharma, Rakshit Bhuchar and Siddhant Issar, apart from Puneet.

Puneet said in a statement: "This rendition of 'Mahabharat' brings forth Duryodhan's version of reality and truth as he saw it. The play throws light on the human aspects of his life such as his rock solid bond of friendship towards his friend Karan, his relationship with elders of the Kuru clan and Draupadi.

"I am sure this version will be an eye opener for many and allow audiences to view this epic tale with a fresh new perspective."

Rahul Bhuchar, Producer and Managing Director, Felicity Theatre, promises it is a "blockbuster production with magnificent sets and a storyline that will keep the audiences enthralled all through the performance".

