Pakistan Film fest

Rahul Mittra, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sanjay Mishra to be chief guests at Pakistan Film fest

Rahul Mittra, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sanjay Mishra to be chief guests at Pakistan Film fest

The biggest Pakistani film festival, the ARY Film Festival will be held in Karachi from January 25-28th 2019. Award winning Bollywood filmmakers Rahul Mittra, Tigmanshu Dhulia and popular actor Sanjay Mishra will be guests of honour at the fest.                      

It is the brainchild of ARY Digital Network, which is the largest satellite television network in Pakistan and viewed in almost 100 countries. The aim of the festival is to provide a vital platform for the youth and filmmaking enthusiasts to come together and celebrate their passion for the art form. It will create an opportunity to set-up a forum where renowned names from the film and media industry share their knowledge along with the participants and raising the profile of the Pakistani cinema and local filmmakers.

The Bollywood celebs are expected to address multiple forums and interact with their Pakistani counterparts. The dynamic Bollywood trio will also be accompanied by Ram Kishore Parcha of the Delhi International Film Festival. 

Tigmanshu Dhulia is gearing up for his next release 'Zero' as an actor, where he's essaying the role of Shahrukh Khan’s father while his directorial 'Milan Talkies' is slated for March 2019 release. 

Producer Rahul Mittra is currently finishing his next big film 'Torbaaz' starring Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev in which Mittra us playing a pivotal role of an Afghan army general. the film is slated for a mid 2019 release.

