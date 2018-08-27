Raksha Bandhan 2018: Here's how Bollywood stars celebrated the bond between siblings

Mumbai: On Sunday, siblings across the country celebrated the festival of love between siblings - Raksha Bandhan. This day, sisters tie a sacred thread around their brothers' wrist. The brothers in turn promise to protect and honour their sisters forever. Bollywood celebrities too celebrated Raksha Bandhan along with their siblings.

Here's taking a look at how some of them celebrated the beautiful festival:

Aamir Khan shared images with his sisters Nikhat and Farhat.

He wrote: "Wishing everyone a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Love a. (sic)."

Wishing everyone a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Love

a. pic.twitter.com/bfsCDZ2S1y — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) 26 August 2018

Shah Rukh wrote: "Raakhi done...with a promise in the family to respect all women. Respect for women will make u inspired, make u tender hearted & morally strong. Happy Raakhi to all ye bros out there...& respect to all sisters.(sic)."

Raakhi done...with a promise in the family to respect all women. Respect for women will make u inspired, make u tender hearted & morally strong. Happy Raakhi to all ye bros out there...& respect to all sisters. pic.twitter.com/pSpVSs0ojc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 26 August 2018

The Pataudi's too celebrated Raksha Bandhan and the family enjoyed spending time with each other. Soha tied Rakhi to her brother Saif Ali Khan while Inaaya and Sara tied Rakhis to Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Take a look at their pics here:

Happy Rakhee boys and girls!! #Rakshabandhan pic.twitter.com/rCUsShFzkm — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) 26 August 2018

Hey you got something in your eye...oh wait, it’s my finger ! pic.twitter.com/Ru2y8lYoQi — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) 26 August 2018

Karisma Kapoor's kids too celebrated Rakhi. Her daughter Samiera tied Rakhi to her brother Kiaan and cousin Taimur Ali Khan.

Precious bonds #love #family #rakshabandhan A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 26, 2018 at 6:27am PDT

The big Kapoor family too made the most of Raksha Bandhan by spending some memorable time together. Arjun Kapoor shared images of the entire family celebrating Raksha Bandhan:

None of us have an answer why @AnilKapoor has worn sunglasses in a family picture. Maybe he thought we are his fans. pic.twitter.com/VeXuMHFMW3 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) 26 August 2018

I have specifically chosen this one because I look the best in this one !!! pic.twitter.com/OmkwwwoLRe — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) 26 August 2018

Priyanka Chopra wrote: "I've got an army of brothers, and this one (@siddharthchopra89) happens to be the leader of the pack (by default) :p Happy #RakshaBandhan! It's one of my favorite festivals where the sister ties a sacred thread around the brother's wrist for protection, symbolic of the beautiful bond between siblings. I can't imagine life without having my brothers in my corner... Love you guys!(sic)."

Shraddha Kapoor too celebrated it with her brother Siddhant Kapoor and cousins.

The celebrities had a good time with their siblings and so did people across the country.