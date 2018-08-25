हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
rakhi 2018

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Wish your siblings with these Whatsapp/Facebook messages

Happy Raksha Bandhan to all of you!

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Wish your siblings with these Whatsapp/Facebook messages
Image Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representation purpose only.

New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan, the festival of love and affection has come and it's time we make our lovely siblings feel loved and cared for. Rakhi is a thread of love and a promise of good health and safety. The sisters tie rakhi on the wrists of the brothers and in return they promise to take care of the sister and protect her always.

So this Raksha Bandhan, don't forget to wish your siblings with these lovely WhatsApp messages:

1. You are the ache in 'headache',
    I would love to throw you in a lake!
    Here's wishing you good health and success
    Happy Raksha Bandhan!

2. I wish the 'adopted' one a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.
     Mom-dad asked me not to tell you 
     But how can I hide it from you
     Don't be sad, I love you! :P

3. Hey brother/sister,
     I know we are not together this time
     But that doesn't make me love you any less.
     I love you to the moon and never back.
     Wish you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.

4. Let's make this Raksha Bandhan even more special,
     You get me gifts and I will get you a glass of water! :P
      Sending across lots of love and good health
     Happy Rakhi!

5. You are one of the greatest blessings in my life.
     Even though we fight but I can't imagine my life without you.
     Dear brother/sister, you are very special to me.
     This Raksha Bandhan, sending across all the love and good health.

6. This is to remind you that I have always got your back no matter what.
     Even though you are as strong as a rock but I will be there to protect you always.
     Love you! Happy Raksha Bandhan

7. Dear brother/sister.
     I love you with all my heart.
     I don't only love you, I live you. 
      Best wishes and good health.
     Happy Raksha Bandhan.

This Raksha Bandhan, don't forget to make your special ones feel even more special. Let them know how much they mean to you, no matter how much you fight with them. 

Happy Raksha Bandhan to all of you!

