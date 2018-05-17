Ramadan 2018: Bollywood celebs wish 'Ramzan Mubarak' on Twitter

New Delhi: The Islamic holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan commenced on May 17, 2018 and will conclude on June 14. Ramzan or Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and holds a great significance for the Muslim community across the globe.

During the holy month, Muslims observe fast marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. On this holy occasion, several Bollywood actors took to Twitter to extend their wishes. Here's what our dear celebs Tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: Ramadan Mubarak... Happiness and peace.

T 2807 - Ramadan Mubarak .. !! happiness and peace .. pic.twitter.com/U6vbeW3TIY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 16, 2018

Abhishek Bachchan

Rishi Kapoor: Ramzan mubarak all!

Adnan Sami: Ramadan Mubarak to everyone with love and duas.

Emraan Hashmi: Ramzan Mubarak to everyone

Huma Qureshi: Ramadan Mubarak

Ramadan Mubarak — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 16, 2018

Ekta Kapoor: Ramadan Kareem!!!:)))

Ramadan Kareem!!!:))) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 17, 2018

Raveena Tandon: Ramadan Kareem! Happiness love and peace always.

Mahira Khan: Intense discussions about food at home right now.. Ramzaan Mubarak to all! May the blessings of this month shower on us all...

Intense discussions about food at home right now.. Ramzan Mubarak to all! May the blessings of this month shower on us all.. — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) May 16, 2018

Manoj Bajpayee: Ramadan mubarak.

Ramadan mubarak. — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 17, 2018

Gauahar Khan: Ramadan Kareem... please remember me and my family in your prayers as shall I... Pray for peace, love, forgiveness and prosperity for all. Alhamdulillah, Ramadan 2018.

Ramadan Kareem ..... pls remember me n my family in your prayers as shall I... pray for peace , love , forgiveness n prosperity for all !!! #Alhamdulillah #Ramadan2018 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) May 16, 2018

Ramadan word has Arabic root ramiḍa or ar-ramaḍ, which means scorching heat or dryness. It is believed that the holy book of Quran was written during this month. Thus, the people practise fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah.