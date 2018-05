Ramzan 2018 timings: Check Sehr and Iftar time in Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow, Allahabad, Kanpur during Ramadan

New Delhi: The holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan this year will commence from May 16 in India. It falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and holds a great significance for the Muslim community across the globe. During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe fast marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

According to many beliefs, this annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The month lasts for about 29–30 days (usually a month) based on the visual sighting of the crescent moon, according to numerous biographical accounts compiled in the hadiths.

Check out the Ramzan/Ramadan timings in major cities such as Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow, Allahabad, Kanpur here:

30 DAYS CALENDAR: SEHR-O-IFTAR TIME IN KOLKATA Date Day Sehr Iftar 16 May Wednesday 3:33 AM 6:11 PM 17 May Thursday 3:32 AM 6:11 PM 18 May Friday 3:31 AM 6:12 PM 19 May Saturday 3:31 AM 6:12 PM 20 May Sunday 3:30 AM 6:13 PM 21 May Monday 3:30 AM 6:13 PM 22 May Tuesday 3:29 AM 6:14 PM 23 May Wednesday 3:29 AM 6:14 PM 24 May Thursday 3:28 AM 6:15 PM 25 May Friday 3:28 AM 6:15 PM 26 May Saturday 3:28 AM 6:16 PM 27 May Sunday 3:27 AM 6:16 PM 28 May Monday 3:27 AM 6:16 PM 29 May Tuesday 3:26 AM 6:17 PM 30 May Wednesday 3:26 AM 6:17 PM 31 May Thursday 3:26 AM 6:18 PM 01 June Friday 3:26 AM 6:18 PM 02 June Saturday 3:25 AM 6:19 PM 03 June Sunday 3:25 AM 6:19 PM 04 June Monday 3:25 AM 6:19 PM 05 June Tuesday 3:25 AM 6:20 PM 06 June Wednesday 3:25 AM 6:20 PM 07 June Thursday 3:24 AM 6:21 PM 08 June Friday 3:24 AM 6:21 PM 09 June Saturday 3:24 AM 6:21 PM 10 June Sunday 3:24 AM 6:22 PM 11 June Monday 3:24 AM 6:22 PM 12 June Tuesday 3:24 AM 6:22 PM 13 June Wednesday 3:24 AM 6:23 PM 14 June Thursday 3:24 AM 6:23 PM

30 DAYS CALENDAR: SEHR-O-IFTAR TIME IN GUWAHATI Date Day Sehr Iftar 16 May Wednesday 3:09 AM 6:04 PM 17 May Thursday 3:09 AM 6:04 PM 18 May Friday 3:08 AM 6:05 PM 19 May Saturday 3:07 AM 6:05 PM 20 May Sunday 3:07 AM 6:06 PM 21 May Monday 3:06 AM 6:06 PM 22 May Tuesday 3:05 AM 6:07 PM 23 May Wednesday 3:05 AM 6:08 PM 24 May Thursday 3:04 AM 6:08 PM 25 May Friday 3:04 AM 6:09 PM 26 May Saturday 3:03 AM 6:09 PM 27 May Sunday 3:03 AM 6:10 PM 28 May Monday 3:02 AM 6:10 PM 29 May Tuesday 3:02 AM 6:11 PM 30 May Wednesday 3:01 AM 6:11 PM 31 May Thursday 3:01 AM 6:12 PM 01 June Friday 3:01 AM 6:12 PM 02 June Saturday 3:00 AM 6:13 PM 03 June Sunday 3:00 AM 6:13 PM 04 June Monday 3:00 AM 6:13 PM 05 June Tuesday 3:00 AM 6:14 PM 06 June Wednesday 2:59 AM 6:14 PM 07 June Thursday 2:59 AM 6:15 PM 08 June Friday 2:59 AM 6:15 PM 09 June Saturday 2:59 AM 6:16 PM 10 June Sunday 2:59 AM 6:16 PM 11 June Monday 2:59 AM 6:16 PM 12 June Tuesday 2:59 AM 6:17 PM 13 June Wednesday 2:59 AM 6:17 PM 14 June Thursday 2:59 AM 6:17 PM

30 DAYS CALENDAR: SEHR-O-IFTAR TIME IN PATNA Date Day Sehr Iftar 16 May Wednesday 3:37 AM 6:29 PM 17 May Thursday 3:37 AM 6:30 PM 18 May Friday 3:36 AM 6:30 PM 19 May Saturday 3:35 AM 6:31 PM 20 May Sunday 3:35 AM 6:31 PM 21 May Monday 3:34 AM 6:32 PM 22 May Tuesday 3:34 AM 6:32 PM 23 May Wednesday 3:33 AM 6:33 PM 24 May Thursday 3:33 AM 6:33 PM 25 May Friday 3:32 AM 6:34 PM 26 May Saturday 3:32 AM 6:34 PM 27 May Sunday 3:31 AM 6:35 PM 28 May Monday 3:31 AM 6:35 PM 29 May Tuesday 3:30 AM 6:36 PM 30 May Wednesday 3:30 AM 6:36 PM 31 May Thursday 3:29 AM 6:37 PM 01 June Friday 3:29 AM 6:37 PM 02 June Saturday 3:29 AM 6:38 PM 03 June Sunday 3:29 AM 6:38 PM 04 June Monday 3:28 AM 6:39 PM 05 June Tuesday 3:28 AM 6:39 PM 06 June Wednesday 3:28 AM 6:40 PM 07 June Thursday 3:28 AM 6:40 PM 08 June Friday 3:28 AM 6:40 PM 09 June Saturday 3:27 AM 6:41 PM 10 June Sunday 3:27 AM 6:41 PM 11 June Monday 3:27 AM 6:41 PM 12 June Tuesday 3:27 AM 6:42 PM 13 June Wednesday 3:27 AM 6:42 PM 14 June Thursday 3:27 AM 6:43 PM

30 DAYS CALENDAR: SEHR-O-IFTAR TIME IN ALLAHABAD Date Day Sehr Iftar 16 May Wednesday 3:51 AM 6:42 PM 17 May Thursday 3:50 AM 6:43 PM 18 May Friday 3:50 AM 6:43 PM 19 May Saturday 3:49 AM 6:44 PM 20 May Sunday 3:48 AM 6:44 PM 21 May Monday 3:48 AM 6:45 PM 22 May Tuesday 3:47 AM 6:45 PM 23 May Wednesday 3:47 AM 6:46 PM 24 May Thursday 3:46 AM 6:46 PM 25 May Friday 3:46 AM 6:47 PM 26 May Saturday 3:45 AM 6:47 PM 27 May Sunday 3:45 AM 6:48 PM 28 May Monday 3:44 AM 6:48 PM 29 May Tuesday 3:44 AM 6:49 PM 30 May Wednesday 3:43 AM 6:49 PM 31 May Thursday 3:43 AM 6:50 PM 01 June Friday 3:43 AM 6:50 PM 02 June Saturday 3:42 AM 6:51 PM 03 June Sunday 3:42 AM 6:51 PM 04 June Monday 3:42 AM 6:51 PM 05 June Tuesday 3:42 AM 6:52 PM 06 June Wednesday 3:41 AM 6:52 PM 07 June Thursday 3:41 AM 6:53 PM 08 June Friday 3:41 AM 6:53 PM 09 June Saturday 3:41 AM 6:53 PM 10 June Sunday 3:41 AM 6:54 PM 11 June Monday 3:41 AM 6:54 PM 12 June Tuesday 3:41 AM 6:55 PM 13 June Wednesday 3:41 AM 6:55 PM 14 June Thursday 3:41 AM 6:55 PM

30 DAYS CALENDAR: SEHR-O-IFTAR TIME IN KANPUR Date Day Sehr Iftar 16 May Wednesday 3:54 AM 6:50 PM 17 May Thursday 3:53 AM 6:50 PM 18 May Friday 3:53 AM 6:51 PM 19 May Saturday 3:52 AM 6:51 PM 20 May Sunday 3:51 AM 6:52 PM 21 May Monday 3:51 AM 6:53 PM 22 May Tuesday 3:50 AM 6:53 PM 23 May Wednesday 3:49 AM 6:54 PM 24 May Thursday 3:49 AM 6:54 PM 25 May Friday 3:48 AM 6:55 PM 26 May Saturday 3:48 AM 6:55 PM 27 May Sunday 3:47 AM 6:56 PM 28 May Monday 3:47 AM 6:56 PM 29 May Tuesday 3:46 AM 6:57 PM 30 May Wednesday 3:46 AM 6:57 PM 31 May Thursday 3:46 AM 6:58 PM 01 June Friday 3:45 AM 6:58 PM 02 June Saturday 3:45 AM 6:59 PM 03 June Sunday 3:45 AM 6:59 PM 04 June Monday 3:44 AM 7:00 PM 05 June Tuesday 3:44 AM 7:00 PM 06 June Wednesday 3:44 AM 7:00 PM 07 June Thursday 3:44 AM 7:01 PM 08 June Friday 3:44 AM 7:01 PM 09 June Saturday 3:44 AM 7:02 PM 10 June Sunday 3:43 AM 7:02 PM 11 June Monday 3:43 AM 7:02 PM 12 June Tuesday 3:43 AM 7:03 PM 13 June Wednesday 3:43 AM 7:03 PM 14 June Thursday 3:43 AM 7:04 PM

Ramadan word has Arabic root ramiḍa or ar-ramaḍ, which means scorching heat or dryness. It is believed that the holy book of Quran was written during this month. Thus, the people practise fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah. All those who are fasting during daytime and are allowed to eat only after sunset. However, there are certain parameters and some are given the relaxation of not keeping the fast the entire day. People who suffer from any illness, or those who are travelling, elderly people, pregnant women and those going through their menstrual cycle are barred from keeping a fast.