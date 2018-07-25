हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rath yatra

Rath Yatra 2018: Sudarsan Pattnaik shares beautiful sand art pics on Niladri Bije and Rasgulla Divas

Today happens to be Niladri Bije and Rasgulla Dibas or Divas.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra at Jagannath Puri Temple in Odisha will be concluded on July 25 this year. The Rath or Chariot yatra is a 15-day long festival which began on July 14, 2018. It is attended by lakhs of devotees who throng the temple town of Puri to seek the blessings of the Lord and it holds greater significance in the Eastern part of the country.

The three chariots used to carry the Lord Jagannath, brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra are different in size and other detailing. The chariots are beautifully and intrinsically designed and painted every year. It remains the biggest attraction for tourists and devotees visiting Odisha during this time. In the month of Asadha (June or July), the idols are brought out onto the Bada Danda and travel all the way to the Shri Gundicha Temple in huge chariots. Devotees in lakhs throng the streets to get a glimpse of the lord and seek their blessings.

Today happens to be Niladri Bije and Rasgulla Dibas or Divas and to celebrate the day, the renowned sand artist from Bhubaneswar, Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter and shared the pictures of his beautiful creations.

He wrote: “On the occasion of #NiladriBije and #RasagolaDibasa . My SandArt at Puri Beach in Odisha. Jai #Jagannath”

Niladri Bije happens to be the concluding day of the Ratha Yatra. On this day, the deities (Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra) return to the Ratna Bedi. As per the ritual, Lord Jagannath offers Rasgulla to goddess Laxmi to enter into the temple. And that is why Niladri Bije and Rasgulla Dibas is revered by the devotees. It is celebrated on Ashadha Traydashi. 

The temple town of Puri is adorned beautifully during this festive time as thousands of devotees turn out to visit the divine abode of the lord and seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath, brother Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra.

Jai Jagannath!

