Republic Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sand art is a perfect tribute to the nation!
Mumbai: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrated India’s 68th Republic Day by creating a sand art that depicted a tri-coloured heart affectionately held by hands at the Puri beach in Odisha.
The internationally acclaimed artist, took to Twitter to an share image of his sand art.
Check it out here:
“My sandart for #RepublicDay of our great nation at #Puri beach with the message- "I love my India". Jai Hind (sic).”
My sandart for #RepublicDay of our great nation at #Puri beach with the message- "I love my India". Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/5cnUUAlzdn
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) 25 January 2017
Pattnaik’s sand art are very famous. The Padma Shree awardee has represented India at various international competitions and has won laurels for our country.
