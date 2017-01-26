close
Republic Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sand art is a perfect tribute to the nation!

Thursday, January 26, 2017
Mumbai: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrated India’s 68th Republic Day by creating a sand art that depicted a tri-coloured heart affectionately held by hands at the Puri beach in Odisha.

The internationally acclaimed artist, took to Twitter to an share image of his sand art.

“My sandart for #RepublicDay of our great nation at #Puri beach with the message- "I love my India". Jai Hind (sic).”

Pattnaik’s sand art are very famous. The Padma Shree awardee has represented India at various international competitions and has won laurels for our country.

