हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sagittarius predictions for 2019

Sagittarius predictions for 2019: Here's what the new year has in store for you

Keep your spouse/partner happy and you will be in for surprise.

Sagittarius predictions for 2019: Here&#039;s what the new year has in store for you

People will be successful who follow the footsteps of Lord Krishna and emulate his way of handling situations, relationship and challenges. Your spouse will be moody and can create problems but if you can create right message and bring them in to your confidence you will see the best support from your spouse.

Likewise, your business partner if you can paint right business strategy and show your sincerity you will see lot of thrust and investment coming from your business partners to take you to

explosive growth. If you play your cards bad, then you are in time for maiming your energy in firefighting problems and waste your golden opportunity to success.

People born in this sign will be under the influence of Sade sati (Saturn impacting its full 7/12 years). This is generally seen as an inconvenient time and people are generally worried and concerned with many getting conned by many quake naysayers. However, ignore and work towards growth and you can see good results. However, if you chose to lie low, it is also good if you don’t indulge or trouble your spouse and business partners. You better of stay grounded if you lack diplomacy skills.

Those who plan to get married may find a suitable partner and the marriage will last long or has all the qualities of finding fruitful and long-lasting partner. So, if you want to become Lord Krishna and become achieve good success or play spoiler and enjoy creating troubles for yourself depends on you. To understand further you can always consult www.sundeepkochar.com for specifics.

Tags:
Sagittarius predictions for 2019Sagittarius 2019 HoroscopeHoroscope Sagittarius 2019Astro PredictionsSundeep Kochar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close