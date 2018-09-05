हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Meesha

SC dismisses plea against Malayalam novel 'Meesha'

The court said that language, ideas, style, the manner of portrayal of a character, and other aspects of the book had to be appreciated from an objective point of view.

SC dismisses plea against Malayalam novel &#039;Meesha&#039;

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking a ban on a part of Malayalam novel 'Meesha' saying subjective perception about the book cannot be allowed to come into the legal arena for censorship to stifle the creative imagination of a writer.

Dismissing the petition, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud in their judgment said: "To apply the litmus test, it is to be borne in mind that a book should not be read in a fragmented manner. It had to be read as a whole." 

The petitioner N. Radhakrishnan had sought a ban on a part of the novel which he contended had portrayed women and temple priests in an "objectionable" manner.

The court said that language, ideas, style, the manner of portrayal of a character, and other aspects of the book had to be appreciated from an objective point of view.

Speaking for the bench, Chief Justice Misra said: "There may be subjective perception of a book as regards its worth and evaluation, but the said subjectivity cannot be allowed to enter the legal arena for censorship or a ban."

The CJI further said, "It has to be kept in mind that the imagination of a writer has to enjoy freedom. It cannot be asked to succumb to specifics. That will tantamount to imposition."

Asserting that a writer "should have free play with words, like a painter has it with colours", the court said: "The passion of imagination cannot be directed."

 

Tags:
Meeshameesha novelmalayalam novelSC

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close