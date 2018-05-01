Shab-e-Barat: Know all about the Muslim festival

New Delhi: Shab-e-Barat is a Muslim festival which is celebrated on the night between the 14 and 15 of Sha'aban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. According to Islamic beliefs, Shab-e-Barat is the night of forgiveness or Day of Atonement. It is considered to be the night when God forgives sinners.

The festival is celebrated in the run-up to Ramzan and this year, it starts on April 18.

According to this, Shab-e-Barat takes place from dusk today, May 1, until dawn tomorrow.

On this auspicious day, people offer prayers to Allah and ask for forgiveness. They also visit the graves of their loved ones and offer flowers, light candles.

Some people also believe in fasting on the day after the Shab-e-Barat night while some offer food and gifts to their neighbours. Some also indulge in charity work.

The Shab-e-Barat is also known as the birth anniversary of Muhammad al-Mahdi by the Shia Muslims, he was commemorated as the twelfth Imam of Shia Muslims. He is regarded as the saviour of mankind.

This year Ramadan 2018 will commence on the evening of May 15 and will end on the evening of June 14.