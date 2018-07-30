Shravan 2018: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays sand art tribute to Lord Shiva on first Monday of Sawan

New Delhi: The auspicious month of Shravan or Sawan is here and Lord Shiva bhakts are all gung-ho about soaking in the spirit of pure devotion. The pious month falls during July-August, as per Gregorian calendar and is considered to be extremely auspicious where devotees pray to Lord Shiva and his consort Mata Parvati.

Today happens to be the first Monday of Shravan and it holds greater significance for the devotees who observe fast (vrat) during the entire month of Sawan. Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter and shared his sand art tribute to Lord Shiva. He wrote: “May #LordShiva help all of us reach the ultimate. Today is #FirstMondayOfShravan, My SandArt at Bhubaneswar airport with message Omm Namah Shivaya.”

May #LordShiva help all of us reach the ultimate.

Today is #FirstMondayOfShravan, My SandArt at Bhubaneswar airport with message Omm Namah Shivaya. pic.twitter.com/cZddGSle8C — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 30, 2018

According to Drikpanchang, the significant dates in the month of Shravan 2017 in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar are as follows:

28 July (Saturday) First Day of Shravan 2018

30 July (Monday) First Monday

06 August (Monday) Second Monday

13 August (Monday) Third Monday

20 August (Monday) Fourth Monday

26 August (Sunday) Last day of Shravana Month

According to Drikpanchang, the significant dates in the month of Shravan 2017 in Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are as follows:

12 August (Sunday) First day of Shravan 2018

13 August (Monday) First Monday

20 August (Monday) Second Monday

27 August (Monday) Third Monday

03 September (Monday) Fourth Monday

09 September (Sunday) Last day of Shravana Month

During the month of Shravan or Sawan, several devotees set out on a yatra by foot, popularly known as 'Kanwar Yatra'. In the Kanwar Yatra, bhakts carrying sacred water in pitchers that are tied to a bamboo pole set out on a spiritual journey. The pole is carried by devotees who balance it on his shoulder without letting the pitchers on either side move from its position.

They fill the pitchers with holy water from different Shiva temples they come across while travelling. The devotees also sing and dance while on their spiritual journey.

Om Namah Shivai!