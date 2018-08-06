हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shravan

Shravan 2018: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays sand art tribute to Lord Shiva—Pic

The pious month falls during July-August, as per Gregorian calendar and is considered to be extremely auspicious.

Shravan 2018: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays sand art tribute to Lord Shiva—Pic
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (representational image)

New Delhi: The auspicious month of Shravan or Sawan has commenced and devotees across the nation are immersed in the festive fervour. The pious month falls during July-August, as per Gregorian calendar and is considered to be extremely auspicious where devotees pray to Lord Shiva and his consort Mata Parvati.

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter and shared the picture of his tribute to Lord Shiva. He wrote: “#OmmNamahShivaya”

Today marks the second Monday of Shravan or Sawan and this makes it even more auspicious for the devotees. People throng Shiva-Parvati temples in the morning and pray to the God for blessings.

According to Drikpanchang, the significant dates in the month of Shravan 2018 in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar are as follows:

28 July (Saturday) First Day of Shravan 2018

30 July (Monday) First Monday

06 August (Monday) Second Monday

13 August (Monday) Third Monday

20 August (Monday) Fourth Monday

26 August (Sunday) Last day of Shravana Month

According to Drikpanchang, the significant dates in the month of Shravan 2018 in Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are as follows:

12 August (Sunday) First day of Shravan 2018

13 August (Monday) First Monday

20 August (Monday) Second Monday

27 August (Monday) Third Monday

03 September (Monday) Fourth Monday

09 September (Sunday) Last day of Shravana Month

During the month of Shravan or Sawan, several devotees set out on a yatra by foot, popularly known as 'Kanwar Yatra'. In the Kanwar Yatra, bhakts carrying sacred water in pitchers that are tied to a bamboo pole set out on a spiritual journey. The pole is carried by devotees who balance it on his shoulder without letting the pitchers on either side move from its position.

They fill the pitchers with holy water from different Shiva temples they come across while travelling. The devotees also sing and dance while on their spiritual journey.

Om Namah Shivai!

Tags:
ShravanSawanLord Shivamata parvatiGoddess ParvatiShivaShravan 2018Sawan 2018Sand ArtSudarsan Pattnaik

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close