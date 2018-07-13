हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Solar Eclipse 2018

Solar Eclipse 2018: Important rivers where people can take bath after Surya Grahan

As per the Indian Standard Time, the eclipse or Surya Grahan begins on July 13, 2018 at 7:18 Am and ends at 8:13 Am.

Image Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representation purpose only.

New Delhi:  A partial solar eclipse is taking place on July 13, 2018. As per the Indian Standard Time, the eclipse or Surya Grahan begins on July 13, 2018 at 7:18 Am and ends at 8:13 Am.

When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured. This solar eclipse happens to be the third eclipse of this year after 'Super Blue Blood Moon' Lunar eclipse which was seen on January 31 and another partial solar eclipse on February 15.

According to Hindu tradition, taking a bath in a river after the eclipse is considered to be extremely beneficial. It is believed that taking a bath in a holy river leads to the attainment of Moksha and washing away of sins. In India, every river is considered auspicious and has its own importance. However, the river Ganga is considered to be the holiest river in the country. 

 Here are some important rivers where it is advisable to take a bath after the Surya Grahan. 

River Ganga

As said earlier, this is the holiest river in the nation. The river originated in the Himalayas at Gaumukh and flows into the Bay of Bengal.  Ganga is the longest river in India and has been declared as India's 'National River'. People often visit places such as Varanasi and Haridwar to experience the purity and bliss of sitting besides the Ganges. 

River Yamuna

The Yamuna river rises from Yamunotri in the Himalaya Mountains and merges with the holy river Ganga at Triveni Sangam in Allahabad. The Yamuna is also one of the most-holy rivers of the country and holy places like Mathura and Gokul, lie on the banks of the river.

Triveni Sangam at Allahabad

Popular belief is that taking a bath in the holy Triveni Sangam leads to washing away of all sins and also freedom from the cycle of birth and death. Sangama is the Sanskrit word for convergence and the point of confluence is a sacred place for Hindus. The Triveni Sangam in Allahbad is the convergence of two physical rivers, Yamuna and Ganga and the invisible river Saraswati. The presence of river Saraswati can only be felt underwater.

River Godavari

After the river Ganga, Godavari is the longest river in India. The river originates from Triambakeshwar, Maharashtra and flows through states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Karnataka and Puducherry. The river is considered to be extremely holy and is also known as the Ganges of the South (Dakshina Ganga).

River Kaveri

Majorly flowing through Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the Kaveri river is also known as Ponni. The river rises in southwestern Karnataka and flows southeast to enter the Bay of Bengal. 

River Krishna 

This sacred river originates in the Western Ghats near Mahabaleshwar and is one of the longest rivers of the country. Vijayawada is the largest city on the river. Many temples and holy cities are located on the banks of River Krishna such as Kashivishweshwar temple in Wai, Sangameshwar Shiva temple at Haripur, goddess Durga temple in Vijayawada etc.

