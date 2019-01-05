Solar Eclipse 2019: India timings, date and where will it be visible

New Delhi: The world is all set to witness a partial solar eclipse of the year 2019. The eclipse will take place on January 6, 2019. It will start at around 5 AM (IST) and this partial solar eclipse will not be visible in India. When it's a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon, however, in partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured.

Partial solar eclipse is also known as Aanshik Surya Grahan.

Date and Time

The partial solar eclipse will take place on January 6 at around 23:34:08 in UTC, which stands for Coordinated Universal Time. The phenomenon will last till 03:48:46 UTC. In India, it would start around 5 AM to 9:18 AM on January 6.

It would be visible in parts of Eastern Asia including Siberia, Mongolia, northeast China, Japan, and Korea. It will also be visible from North Pacific Ocean, as well as Alaska but not in India.

Please Note

An eclipse should not be seen with the naked eye, maintains NASA as it can cause damage to the eye. Skywatchers should use binoculars, a telescope or optical camera viewfinder to watch the eclipse.