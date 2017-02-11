close
Sudarsan Pattnaik creates tallest sand castle at Puri beach; sets new Guinness World Record!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 10:33
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: World famous sand artist from Odisha, Bhubaneswar, Sudarsan Pattnaik has achieved yet another huge feat. The renowned artist along with his team of 45 children has made the world's tallest sand castle at Puri beach. And thereby he has created Guinness World Record.

The sand artist created the massive sand castle at Puri beach which stands 48ft. 8 inch tall and was made in flat 4 days. An elated Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter and shared the pictures with his fans. He even shared an ANI video featuring the castle and his Guinness World Record certificate.

Check out the pictures and watch the video here:

Congartulations Sudarsan for making India proud!

First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 10:33

