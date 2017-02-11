Sudarsan Pattnaik creates tallest sand castle at Puri beach; sets new Guinness World Record!
New Delhi: World famous sand artist from Odisha, Bhubaneswar, Sudarsan Pattnaik has achieved yet another huge feat. The renowned artist along with his team of 45 children has made the world's tallest sand castle at Puri beach. And thereby he has created Guinness World Record.
The sand artist created the massive sand castle at Puri beach which stands 48ft. 8 inch tall and was made in flat 4 days. An elated Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter and shared the pictures with his fans. He even shared an ANI video featuring the castle and his Guinness World Record certificate.
Check out the pictures and watch the video here:
Heartily thank all well wishers, art lovers for their encouragement in my making to the #GuinnessWorldRecord TallestSandCastle at Puribeach pic.twitter.com/ALde1JpTgj
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 10, 2017
We have successfully created a new World record of tallest sand castle which is 48ft.8 inch for #GuinnessWorldRecord at Puri beach of india pic.twitter.com/j2EJKw4c3i
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 10, 2017
Sudarsan Pattnaik's massive, scenic 'sand castle' creates Guinness World... https://t.co/SEJfj8NVIZ via @YouTube
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 11, 2017
Congartulations Sudarsan for making India proud!
