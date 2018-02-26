Sudarsan Pattnaik pays heartfelt sand art tribute to Sridevi—Pics

New Delhi: Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi's untimely demise shook the entire nation. The actress breathed her last in Dubai on February 24, 2018, suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 54.

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter and paid a heartfelt sand art tribute to the diva. He wrote: “Tribute to one of the brightest star of Indian cinema # Sridevi. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with the message "We will miss you". #RIPSridevi.”

. #RIPSridevi pic.twitter.com/NuMYnKWnO7 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 25, 2018

Sridevi, originally named Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan featured in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada movies. Her rich filmography got her the title of first 'superstar' actress of Hindi cinema. She had a huge fan following which increased by manifolds over the years.

She made her debut in MA Thirumugham’s devotional film 'Thunaivan' at the age of four and worked as a child artiste in language films. In Bollywood, she first starred as a child artist in the hit film 'Julie' in 1975. She then featured in a Tamil film titled 'Moondru Mudichu' in 1976 at the age of 13.

Her last film 'Mom' created quite an impact amongst the critics and viewers alike. Her powerful portrayal of a doting mother who takes revenge for her daughter sent shivers down the spine.

Sridevi was also voted as the 'India's Greatest Actress in 100 Years' by a news channel's national poll conducted in 2013 on the occasion of the centenary of Indian cinema.

She married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple is blessed with two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi.