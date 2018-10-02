हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gandhi Jayanti

Sudarsan Pattnaik pays sand art tribute to Mahatma Gandhi—See pics

Gandhi Jayanti is marked by prayer services and tributes all over India, including at Gandhi's memorial in New Delhi where he was cremated.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Gandhi Jayanti is the auspicious day marking the anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi's birth. He was born on October 2, 1869, in a Gujarati Hindu Modh Baniya family in Porbandar. Mahatma Gandhi's father, Karamchand Uttamchand Gandhi served as the diwan (chief minister) of Porbandar state.

Mahatma Gandhi or Bapu as called fondly by people of the country served the nation and fought for the freedom struggle. Renowned sand artiste from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik paid sand art tribute to Bapu on Twitter. He wrote: “The clean India, Green India ideology of Father of the Nation. My SandArt tribute at Puri beach in Odisha on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary #Gandhi150”

“#GandhiJayanti .My SandArt with message #CleanIndia, #GreenIndia at Puri beach in Odisha. #Gandhi150”

Gandhi Jayanti is marked by prayer services and tributes all over India, including at Gandhi's memorial in New Delhi where he was cremated.

 

 

