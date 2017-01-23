close
Sudarsan Pattnaik’s students pay tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose – See PIC

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 11:30
Mumbai: Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik’s students paid tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary today at the Puri beach in Odisha.

The Padma Shree awardee took to Twitter to share images of the sand art that pays tribute to the revolutionary leader of the Indian independence movement who continues to inspire citizens of the country.

The sand art was made to honour one of the bravest sons of the Indian soil on his 120 birth anniversary.

First Published: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 11:30

