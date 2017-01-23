Sudarsan Pattnaik’s students pay tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose – See PIC
Mumbai: Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik’s students paid tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary today at the Puri beach in Odisha.
The Padma Shree awardee took to Twitter to share images of the sand art that pays tribute to the revolutionary leader of the Indian independence movement who continues to inspire citizens of the country.
My students have created this SandArt of #Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary at #Puri beach in #Odisha. pic.twitter.com/nQiUJOegkB
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) 22 January 2017
#JaiHind : Tribute to #Netaji #SubhasChandraBose #on his birth anniversary .My students created SandArt at #Puri beach in #Odisha. pic.twitter.com/jlinTt6aTd
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) 23 January 2017
The sand art was made to honour one of the bravest sons of the Indian soil on his 120 birth anniversary.
