हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ganesh Chaturthi

Sudarsan Pattnaik's eco-friendly Ganesha will encourage you to go green this Vinayak Chaturthi! See pics

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Sudarsan Pattnaik&#039;s eco-friendly Ganesha will encourage you to go green this Vinayak Chaturthi! See pics
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has time and again impressed all with his craftsmanship. The skilful sand artist hails from Bhubaneswar, Odisha and often creates mind-blowing art on the beautiful beaches of Puri.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, he paid tribute to the god of wisdom and in an innovative way. He sculpted an eco-friendly Ganesha urging people to go green. Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter and shared the pictures. He wrote: “# GaneshChaturthy: My SandArt of Lord #Ganesh at Puri beach, Odisha with message #GoGreen. #SaveEnvironment #BeatPlasticPollution”

The 20 feet long Ganesh sand art creation at Puri beach promotes the strong message of making people understand the importance of beating plastic and opting for a greener way.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day long festival which is celebrated across the globe. It is a major festival in Maharashtra where people welcome Ganpati at home and immerse in his bhakti.

Devotees turn hosts to the Lord by inviting him to their homes. The freshness in the breeze and the picture-perfect weather strikes a perfect balance between mind, body, and soul. In order to please the Ganpati, and make him visit your abode year-on-year, we tell you how to perform the special ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ puja (prayer) at home.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Tags:
Ganesh Chaturthiganesha sand artSudarsan PattnaikGanpati utsavganesh chaturthi 2018Vinayak Chaturthivinayak chaturthi 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close