Independence Day 2018

Sudarsan Pattnaik's Independence Day special sand art will make your jaw drop - Watch

Pattnaik took to Twitter to share images and a video to showcase the diverse cultures of India and the bond that unites us all.

Pic courtesy: @sudarsansand

Mumbai: Its that day of the year when Indians across the country and globe soaked in the colours of the beautiful Tiranga, sang songs praising our great motherland and embraced one another with a patriotic spirit to celebrate India's 72nd Independence Day. And on this glorious occasion, Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shared glimpses of his sand art.

He wrote: "India and Indians breathe & enjoy our glorious cultural diversity. Many languages, many festivals,but a single celebration.Let India awake to the creation of a Shreshtha Bharat this #IndependenceDay. The force of a strong, united India is #EkBharatShreshthaBharat . My SandArt (sic)."

He added: "Many languages, many cultures adorn the landscape. But a national celebration of diversity strings together the bonds of unity through #EkBharatShreshthaBharat #HappyIndependenceDay2018 My SandArt at Puri beach. (sic)."

"72nd #HappyIndependenceDay to all my countrymen. My SandArt at Puri beach, Odisha. Jai Hind! (sic)."

Pattnaik, a Padma Shri awardee, had won the Guinness Book of World Records for creating the world’s tallest sand castle. The sand sculptor, who hails from the state of Odisha has represented the country at various International contests.

