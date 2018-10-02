हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gandhi Jayanti

Swara Bhaskar to Kajol: B-Towners extend Gandhi Jayanti wishes on Twitter

A number of B-Town celebs have sent out their wishes on Twitter on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

File photo

A number of Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to extend their warm wishes to social media users on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150 birth anniversary. From actor Swara Bhaskar to singer Shreya Ghoshal, stars in large numbers remembered Gandhi's teachings and principles.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Gujarat's Porbandar town to Putlibai and Karamchand Gandhi. His birthday is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Take a look at the some of the posts shared by Bollywood celebs: 

Swara Bhaskar: #MahatmaGandhi more relevant for #India than ever before! #GandhiJayanti #NeverForget

Kajol: Gandhiji always said, be the change you want to see. This Gandhi Jayanti let’s remember what he stood for. Watch, share and #BeTheChange #SwachhAadatSwachhBharat #SHS2018 #SwachhataHiSeva #MyCleanIndia @narendramodi @PMOIndia @PaulPolman @HUL_News @swachhbharat

Well, we just hope this Gandhi Jayanti we follow his path and make this world a better place.

