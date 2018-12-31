Taurus predictions for 2019: Here's what the new year has in store for you

Romance is all over you and you will be heads and heals glowing with love. You will be love struck and passionate and your partner will have a hard time to keep up with your emotions. The first half for those who are single will take bold decisions to go and seek a partner. For those who are married will focus on building your bond with your spouse. The second half will be truly exciting and can even witness sudden marriages. For some, it may even be unconventional marriages. Is someone listening?

The year will also keep you emotionally charged up and it is good to divert your attention to your partner and not spreading your love and romance to many. It may look rosy from the onset and the excitement will be too good to ignore, but the illusion can just fade away and when it does, you will in for a big beating. The decision is in your hands to take some wise decisions. Be calm and relaxed and meditate. For personal interpretations log on to www.sundeepkochar.com

Try to keep a lookout on your health-related matters especially related to eyes. Old ailments may resurface though most of them may not be life-threatening, it is still worth to keep a lookout and lead a healthy lifestyle.

You will see a lot of sudden events occurrences in your family and those in a family business will see a lot of events that can propel to great success. People in the entertainment business like music, arts will see good growth in career.