Teacher's Day 2018

Teacher's Day 2018: Dedicate these videos to your mentors—Watch

Truly, our school teachers are the ones whom we shall always remember!

Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

Every successful person was once a student, working under the guidance of an illuminated mind. Teachers are the ones who catch us when we fall and teach us the most important lessons in life. Perhaps it is a small recognition of their contribution to the society that each year, on September 5, the nation celebrates Teacher's Day to honour our dear mentors. In schools, the celebrations take place with full gusto as senior-most students dress up as teachers and go to junior classes to teach.

Truly, our school teachers are the ones whom we shall always remember!

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, we bring you some of the best videos on YouTube that you can dedicate to your mentor and share a laugh!

This video will take you back to your school days for sure! With high entertainment quotient, watch this video with your teacher and have a laugh.

Another one focusing on the different types of teachers in school, the video will surely tickle your funny bone! After all, who can forget the 'Queen of hearts' on whom the entire school had a crush on?

Well, we have all faced the 'master of surprises' in our school! Remember those surprised tests and how scary they used to be? This video will surely take you down the memory lane.

“I don't want any distraction in my class, is this a fish market?”, this is perhaps one of the most common phrases we all have heard from our dearest school teachers! This video is one of the most hilarious videos on the internet!

Last but not the least, do have a look at this video which will make you wish you were a child again!

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Teacher's Day!

