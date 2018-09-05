हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Teachers' day

Teachers' Day 2018: This is how our celebs wished their mentors and gurus

In India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan which happens to be on September 5 is marked as Teachers' Day since 1962.

Teachers&#039; Day 2018: This is how our celebs wished their mentors and gurus
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Come September 5 and you know it's time to say 'thank you' to your beloved mentors and gurus. The day is special because no matter where you are, you know it's the bunch of people who made you what you are today. Your teachers or gurus spent that extra hour on you so that you excel in life and yes if not everyday at least today is the time to give it back in your own sweet way. The Guru Dakshina can be a simple 'thank you' or an elaborate gift—whatever be it, the feeling is what matters the most.

So, our celebrities too thronged social media to say 'thank you' to their mentors or gurus in their own special way. Check it out here:

Teachers' Day is celebrated on different dates in various countries. In India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birthday which happens to be on September 5 is marked as Teachers' Day since 1962.

More commonly, the day is celebrated as a mark of respect to any educator or a personality who has achieved a great milestone in education. This is the reason why Teachers' Day is celebrated on different days across the globe, revering their own respective educator or an achiever in the field of education.

In India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was the first Vice President and the second President of the country (1962-1967). 

Here's wishing our teachers a very happy Teachers' Day and a big 'thank you'!

