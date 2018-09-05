हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Teachers' Day special: These simple, thoughtful gifts will surely leave your teachers impressed

Teachers&#039; Day special: These simple, thoughtful gifts will surely leave your teachers impressed
Image Courtesy: Pixabay (Image used for representation purpose only)

On September 5 every year the sound of 'Thank You' reverberates everywhere. The day which marks a special celebration for acknowledging the efforts of our teachers is practiced in many countries. Teachers' Day which falls on September 5 gives every student to say a humble 'thank you' to his/her teachers, guides or mentors at least once in a lifetime. On this day, take some time out and make an effort to meet your favourite teacher and gift them a token of your love. It's not the material thing which counts but the gesture that does bring a smile on receiver's face—and surely that matters the most. Check out the top 5 gift ideas you can put to use easily on Teachers' Day:

Handmade card

Remember when we were in school, making handmade cards for your special friend was the bestest gift ever? So, why not for your teachers—get going this Teachers' Day and put all your artistic and creative bent on mind on a piece of chart paper. You can use colourful paper as a background or make a simple card with a white background and beautify it with sparkles and blow pens, easily available in the market. Write a sweet message inside the card, and give it with love!

Flowers

A teacher always feels proud when his/her student or disciple makes it big career wise. To live a happy and prosperous life is what each person aspires for. If you are really busy with work or are tied up with an appointment, at least buy some beautiful fresh flowers for your teachers. You can either personally gift them or even send them with a small card inside. Colourful flowers do the trick, always!

Colourful diary

You must have always seen your teacher using a diary or cut-out pages for making notes. Right? So, this time why not return some favour. While your teacher makes notes for you only, this Teachers' Day you gift them a colourful note-pad or a diary instead. A gift should always been of use to the person you are gifting—and what best that a diary to the teacher. So, buy a nice thick diary or a note-pad and cover it with a wrapping paper for your respected guru.

Special Note

Besides making cards and gifting flowers, if you really feel the reverence towards your guru, then take a paper and write about how great their influence has been on you. Make a special note for your teacher, where whatever you could never say in person has found space in words now. A 'Thank You' note will always be treasured by your teacher, trust me!

Photo collage

If you are one of those who believe in keeping all the memories alive via pictures then this one option will be loved by you. Grab all the pictures you have of your school time along with your teacher, even if it is not one of those where you are highlighted much (don't panic) as no online editing options will be available this time (relax). So, after you have say about 3-4 pictures, paste them creatively on a large chart paper or you can even use any other paper material. Decorate the boundaries by using sketch-pens or colourful ribbons. Gift the photo collage to your teacher and say why we still respect and love our teachers.

Here's wishing a 'happy teachers' day' to all!

