THIS Bhangra group in Canada removes snow in a unique way!
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 12:48
Pic Courtesy: Video Grab
New Delhi: The amazingly talented group of men in Canada, popularly known as the Maritime Bhangra Group shovelled out snow in a unique way. A video of the three Sikh men performing cool Bhangra moves while keeping the snow out of the way has gone viral.
Their video has been uploaded on their Facebook page and YouTube as well. The Maritime Bhangra Group has was started by young individuals from HRM, Nova Scotia, Canada. Their FB page is full of interesting videos.
Interestingly, their video on YouTube which was uploaded on December 15, 2016, has already garnered more than 6 lakh views.
Are you inspired?
Check out the video they uploaded on FB page here:
First Published: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 12:48
