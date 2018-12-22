This is why people hang stockings on Christmas—Read inside

Christmas is a festival that is awaited upon by the world! Celebrated on December 25, the festival marks the birth of Lord Jesus. Children all around the globe wait for gifts from their dear 'Santa Claus', a Mythical character who loves kids! From awaiting presents from Santa, enjoying a special Christmas dinner with their families to hanging stockings near the Christmas tree, kids are most excited during this time of the year.

According to popular belief, Santa Claus arrives at the night of Christmas Eve or in the early morning hours on Christmas day, when the world is still asleep. He quietly leaves gifts for the children near the decorated Christmas tree or in the Christmas stockings.

So how did this tradition of hanging Christmas stockings originate? Well, there is a very popular story which describes why children hang stockings on Christmas Day and expect Santa to fill them.

According to belief, very long ago there was a poor man who had three beautiful daughters. The man had no money to be able to afford his daughters' marriage and he worried what would happen to them after his death. Saint Nicolas (the Saint upon whom the Santa Claus mythical character is based) heard the villagers talking about the girls of the poor man. He wanted to help but knew that the old man would not accept charity. Hence, he decided to help in secret.

Once it was dark, St Nicolas threw three bags of gold in the old man's house through a window. One of the bags landed in a stocking.

The old man and his daughters woke up the next morning and were overjoyed to find the bags of gold. The girls were able to get married by the gold and lived a happy life. There are other versions of the story that says that Saint Nicolas threw the three bags of gold directly in the stockings. The stockings were hung near the fireplace to dry.

Popular belief is that after this incident, children started hanging stockings and expected gifts from Saint Nicholas.