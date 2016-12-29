This NEW YEAR, share a book over a cuppa

During our childhood, we are taught to share things but as we grow older, we become materialistic. So, let's begin 2017 by sharing. And what's better than sharing books, that too when you get something in return as well.

Xchange Over Coffee, a cafe in Delhi's North Campus by two young engineers Shivan Dewan and Paras Arya, is trying to connect people and bring them together, over a cuppa and a book.

The two engineers started their journey in March 2016 by creating a XCO website where you can register to lend a book and get a food or drink voucher in return. Later in June, the duo decided to open a shack in the popular the university. After registering, you can redeem the voucher at the shack. Not only this, people also donate books at the shack that are further given to different NGOs for underprivileged children.

The founders aim to develop a shared economy from this concept. With the motto 'Why but, when you can share', the duo is trying to bring people together.

By: Deepali Punyani & Rahul Bhati