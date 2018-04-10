Titanic: Know why tenth day of April is significant

Mumbai: The first thing that comes to our mind when we think of Titanic is the spellbinding film helmed by James Cameron and the captivating performances of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Cameron's Titanic was a fictionalized depiction of on one of the terrifying commercial maritime disasters in the modern times.

The epic romantic film that released 21 years ago narrates the tale of a couple (Jack played by DiCaprio and Rose essayed by Kate) that falls in love while on board a ship. The ship, however, was not an ordinary one. It was the RMS Titanic, a magnificent British passenger liner, the largest ship afloat in the year 1912.

The tenth day of April is very significant for Titanic because it was on this very day, the carrier left the shores of Southampton for its maiden and final voyage.

Yes, that's. The Titanic left for its first and last voyage!

Little would the people on board the ship would have known that there was a disaster waiting for them in the middle of the ocean.

On April 15, 1912, during the wee hours, the majestic Titanic broke apart and sank in the North Atlantic Ocean after colliding with an iceberg. There were about 2,224 passengers on board and as many as 1,500 lost their lives.

With a heart-warming love story woven into the cinematic fabric, Cameron's film showcased the tragic event that took innocent lives and led to the sinking of one of the finest manmade creations - the RMS Titanic - on the ill-fated night of April 14.