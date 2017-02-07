Valentine’s week 2017 Day 1: Make the first move by gifting a bouquet of Roses
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 11:32
Mumbai: The day when people across the world celebrate love – Valentine’s Day - is just around the corner and it’s time to make the most of your skills to express your feelings to your loved one. Its Day 1 of the Valentine’s Day week and you must initiate it by gifting roses.
A rose is the most beautiful flower and is often used as a token to express love. So how about presenting a bouquet of roses (preferably red) to your better-half, fiancée/fiancé or someone you want to propose to.
All you need to do is to head to a florist to pick up a bunch of roses that will instantly melt your beloved’s heart.
You certainly can’t afford to let this romantic moment go!
First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 11:32
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Sanjay Dutt biopic: Madhuri Dixit’s part wouldn’t feature in the film
- Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling won't be performing at Oscars
- Kareena Kapoor Khan FINALLY talks about baby Taimur Ali Khan's name controversy!
- No one can replace Salman Khan: David Dhawan
- 'Jolly LL.B 2' row: I respect High Court's decision, says Akshay Kumar
- Monday motivation: 5 ways to make first day of the week productive
- World Cancer Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik brings out the pain of cancer patients in his latest sand art tribute!
- Kullu celebrates Holi for 40 days to preserve 400-year-old tradition
- Pandit Jasraj happy to see youth taking interest in classical music
- Vasant Panchami 2017: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to Goddess Saraswati – See PICS