By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 11:32
Valentine’s week 2017 Day 1: Make the first move by gifting a bouquet of Roses

Mumbai: The day when people across the world celebrate love – Valentine’s Day - is just around the corner and it’s time to make the most of your skills to express your feelings to your loved one. Its Day 1 of the Valentine’s Day week and you must initiate it by gifting roses.

A rose is the most beautiful flower and is often used as a token to express love. So how about presenting a bouquet of roses (preferably red) to your better-half, fiancée/fiancé or someone you want to propose to.

All you need to do is to head to a florist to pick up a bunch of roses that will instantly melt your beloved’s heart.

You certainly can’t afford to let this romantic moment go!

First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 11:32

