Valentine's Day 2018: Surprise your man with these gift ideas

New Delhi: Love is in the air and so is confusion! Valentine's is a great day to express your love but at some point of time it also leaves you wondering what could be the perfect gift for your soulmate! They have given you their love, and so it is important that you appreciate them on this day with a heartfelt gift.

And if you are wondering about what to gift your man this Valentine's Day, here are a few suggestions:

1. Letter

These days we mostly express how we feel through 'texts'. But nothing beats the old school way of sending letters! This Valentine's, send a good old fashioned love letter to your man and make him feel loved!

2. Video of your best times together

If you are among those who love to caputure memories, this is the best time to use them. Take out your best pictures and make a small video using any movie maker app. Use your favourite love song in the video and show it to your man when you meet him!

3. Handmade card

Cards are a great way to express love. This Valentine's, rather than going out to buy a card, spend some time to make a card for your beloved. You can try out different ways and see what appeals to you the most.

4. Customised phone cover

Want him to be reminded of you each time he picks up his phone? Gift him a phone cover with both of your photograph on it! Customised phone covers are available at photo studios and are a great gift for Valentine's.

5. Diary

Get a simple diary and fill up as many pages as you can writing how much he means to you. You can even write the lyrics of your favourite romantic track or use some love poems to express your love. Each time he feels unloved, he can simply read a page or two from the diary!