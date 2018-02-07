Valentine's Day 2018: Surprise your woman with these gift ideas

New Delhi: Love is in the air and so is confusion! Valentine's is a great day to express love but at some point of time it also leaves us wondering what would be a perfect gift for our soulmate! You have been showered with love by her and it is important that you appreciate your ladylove on this day with a heartfelt gift.

So if you are wondering about what to gift your woman this Valentine's Day, here are a few suggestions:

1. Mix Pen Drive

We all have heard of Mix Tapes but since we are in 2018, how about a mix pen drive? Collect some of the best romantic songs that perfectly describe how you feel about your partner and compile them in a pen drive. Gift this pen drive to her saying that it is how you feel about her!

2. Heartfelt note

Women love receiving thoughtful, heartfelt gifts. This Valentine's, write a heartfelt note on a piece of paper and put it in an envelope. Give the note to her when you meet her and see her face light up with happiness.

3. Poem

Don't worry, we aren't going to ask you to compose one! There are plenty small love poems available on the internet. So make use of technology and choose the poem that descirbes your feelings the best! Write it on a piece of paper and gift her along with a box of her favourite chocolates!

4. Ring

A ring is more than just a piece of jewellery. It represents commitment, so if you are planning to take the relationship to the next level, there is no better opportunity to drop a hint!

5. Photo collage

If you love clicking pictures of your partner, compile the best of them in a collage and watch her beam with excitement as she lays her eyes on it! Remind her how beautiful she is and how lucky you are to have her by your side.

