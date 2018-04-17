Find out what tarot cards have in store for you this week - April 16 to 22

It's a new day, a new week and a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, know what the Tarot cards have in store for you this week.

We all know, there are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - each of the signs have something unique to tell.

Check out tarot card predictions for this week ( April 16 to 22) by Ruchira Mittal here.

Aries

Expect a fortunate turn at work- you will progress, earn some money and enjoy your good fortune. Someone will help you revise your plans for the better. Take more accountability for what you do- and the results of your actions. Love life rocks and the week promises to be a passionate affair.

Taurus

I love your week. Happy memories will flood you and this may be because you have met an old friend. You will be successful at work and will learn from the past. A happy surprise will be the cherry on the cake! Enjoy.

Gemini

Important to maintain a balance this week. Between earnings and expenditure, between work and play, between indulgences and restraint. You could find yourself balancing two roles and may change your tactics to get work done. The week is challenging but not disastrous at all.

Cancer

Break away from the restraints you feel- they are only in your mind. Say what you have to, do not be afraid- whether it is to your boss or your lover or your spouse or whoever else you want to communicate with. Be tactful and unafraid. The atmosphere supports your growth.

Leo

This week is the beginning of new things. Projects will take off, but you will know that they are only in their embryonic stage. This will keep you grounded. Children will occupy your time and you may even plan one of your own.

Virgo

I love your week. Nothing can really go wrong. You will do well at work, your health will be fine, you may propose to your lover and yes, an engagement may happen. Cross check any bad news you get- it is most probably untrue and you will see that all is well. What a lovely week.

Libra

Some sort of a quandary in your life this week. You may find yourself depressed and not with the flow of things this week. Sleepless nights can be a bit of a bummer as can nightmares. I suggest you wilfully break out of any morass you find yourself in- day break is bound to follow. Best- write poetry, listen to classical music, visit the opera, design clothes, paint- unleash your creativity.

Scorpio

I love your week. Work meetings will be wonderful. You may join a club or begin an exercise programme where you will meet new people. You will be healthy and feel wealthy. Love is pure and passionate- no muddy waters this week. Enjoy

Sagittarius

Despite all odds, through all your struggles you will emerge victorious. Need I say more? Do not give up in the face of any problems that may come your way. These will be in the form envy and small heartedness of the people around you. Watch your step, jealousy directed at you can be a tough thing to circumvent.

Capricorn

Hmm some tears are okay- they are cathartic. Do not exaggerate your troubles, they are actually minuscule and you give them gigantic statuses by thinking about them and perhaps overthinking too. If things look grim to you- know this, better times are on their way.

Aquarius

Decisions are pending. Will you work or won't you? Will you travel or won't you? If married you could be in a rough spot, not getting along with your spouse and straining at the ropes. Back off and take a birds eye view. The creases will even out.

Pisces

I love your week. Success will come knocking at your door and it will be the result of your hard work and intelligence. Love is smooth and warm- reach out to your beloved and show you care, the reciprocal affection will be really nice. Some of you want to own the world- patience! All in good time..