Find out what tarot cards have in store for you this week - April 9 to 15

It's a new day, a new week and a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, know what the Tarot cards have in store for you this week.

We all know, there are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini or Cancer, Leo Virgo, or Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius and last but not the least Capricorn, Aquarius, Pieces - each of the signs have something unique to tell.

Check out tarot card predictions for this week ( April 9 to 15) by Ruchira Mittal here.

Aries

Generally, in my experience this card is a very pleasant one. It shows a surfeit of what is good coming to you. You like good food, you will sample the best. Clothes- nothing less than silk and fine muslin. Whatever you have desired seems to be making a beeline for your door. Enjoy, but, do not over do it. Paint your picture and use the best colours.

Taurus

You want a full time partner, and will not make do with fly by night friends or relationships. Permanence is your game now. Business partners may change too. New business ideas will crop up and will seem very promising. This is a good time to plan artistic and creative ventures.

Gemini

If you have been struggling to assert yourself at work- it is going to change dramatically. You are not going to compromise on relationships- you may even find yourself at the receiving end of attention. You are going to become very goal oriented. Which is great, because the cards say it is entirely up to you- what you create or don't. Go for it!

Cancer

Love your week. It's message is straight forward. You get to meet people for work- at least three meetings, each one shows great potential. Your lover will consider your proposal if you make one. Meetings in clubs will go brilliantly and you may even become head of a social organisation.

Leo

I totally love your card. It is one of my favourite in the deck- it gives you such power to create your wishes, quite literally, make them happen. Just pick up the brush and paint your canvas. The caveat is that you will not allow a shred of negativity to taint your painting. Else, start over again.

Virgo

Please do not jump to conclusion, or be judgemental. You must try and still your mind and then you will see everything with great clarity. If you get into an argument you will be very caught up defending your stance and position. Best to step back and listen to the other party. You have no idea, how positively you will impact it all then.

Libra

Scorpio

New beginnings for you! Perhaps you will spruce up your resume. Perhaps you will begin an exercise regime. Perhaps you will fall in love. And perhaps you will have a baby! All in all, gear up for the end of the year and a whole new year.

Sagittarius

Change! And it is the only constant. What can you change? Your home? Your way of thinking? Your job? Your health plans? Do what is needed- it is for the best. You will settle down soon.

Capricorn

And again-Close your eyes to the possibility of defeat and you will win. Good news will come in matters of money and if you need to get payments for people who owe you, call them now. You will end a work partnership or end a source of income- but only to make way for more. Leave home, explore for fresh experiences. You will be stimulated. Looks good to me and the card is very kind.

Aquarius

I see a lot of hard work for you. Hunker down and demolish it bit by bit. Before you know it a lot will be accomplished. New work, projects will lift your spirits. A relationship may seem impractical, as your lifestyle is too set. Do not bite off more than you can chew- seek help, it will come and you will find satisfaction.

Pisces

The blessings of your father, your grandfather, of the heads of institutions, of government, of teachers are all for you this week. What more do you want? Ok, engagements can happen, jobs will rock, whoa! I could do with your sort of luck