Women's Day special: These gifts will make your BFF super happy!

March 8 is celebrated as the International Women's Day across the globe. Also known as the International Working Women's Day—this is the day when you take some time out and make your female friends feel special. The essence and spirit of being a woman should be celebrated on this day, and what better way to start your day by gifting the wonderful women out there in your life with a surprise gift!

Here are some cool gift ideas which will bring a smile on the face of your BFF:

Stylish Dresses

Every girl whether young or adult loves to wear cute little flowing dresses. So, gifting one to your friend would make her jump in joy, and we are sure you want to see that power smile on her face. Right? So get hold of a dress type which you know your friend would love to wear and feel comfortable in.

Bags

Women love to add accessories to their look—be it while going t the office or for any party. So, buy a nice hand bag or a smart clutch purse for your friend. Trust me she will remember this forever. Rush to any bag store and get your buddy a nice hand bag!

Jewellery

Don't panic! You don't have to buy her a gold or a diamond set. Remember it is the gesture which counts and not the money. So, you can actually check out some of the beautifully made-up artifical jewellery options available at various brands. Else, you can also order it online.

Make-up kit

If she is the make-up types, then gifting her a make-up kit would be just perfect. You can buy a full make-up kit which is available in some stores/ brands or you can get hold of a kit and add cosmetics separately. This will lit-up her face, guys!

Gorgeous Wrist Watches

Well, there are some women, especially the working types who love to spend on luxury watches. Wearing a stylish time band not only keep you aware about the time but also adds that classy factor to your entire official attire. Buy one guys!