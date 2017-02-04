close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

World Cancer Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik brings out the pain of cancer patients in his latest sand art tribute!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 13:27
World Cancer Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik brings out the pain of cancer patients in his latest sand art tribute!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The international day to mark and create awareness about the deadly disease of Cancer happens to be February 4. World Cancer Day every year is marked to encourage people about getting to know the 'C' word and spread awareness regarding early detection and curable preventive measures.

Noted sand artist from Odisha, Bhubaneswar, Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter and shared an emotional sand art where the angst and pain of a Cancer patient and survivor can be felt.

Interestingly, the World Cancer Day was founded by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to support the goals of the World Cancer Declaration, written in 2008.

Its main goal is to reduce illness and death caused by the deadly disease of cancer by 2020.

Many celebrities too are now coming forward and openly supporting the need to spread awareness regarding the deadly disease. Indian actresses Manisha Koirala and Lisa Ray are strong women—both are cancer survivors and have been advocating the need to raise awareness in the country and abroad.

Here's hoping to a Cancer free world one day!

First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 13:27

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.