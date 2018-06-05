हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
World Environment Day 2018

World Environment Day 2018: 10 ways to avoid plastic in our day-to-day life

On World Environment Day today, let's take a pledge to save this environment from the harmful effects of plastic.  

World Environment Day 2018: 10 ways to avoid plastic in our day-to-day life
Pic courtesy: PTI

Mumbai: The World Environment Day is an annual event organised by the United Nations to create awareness among people about their responsibilities towards nature and the earth at large.

The 43rd edition of the event (launched in 1974), will be hosted by India and the theme for this year is 'beat plastic pollution'.

On World Environment Day today, let's take a pledge to save this environment from the harmful effects of plastic.

The earth has turned into a dumping ground of plastic waste. According to environmental experts, if strict measures are not taken to reduce the use of plastic, then by 2050, the oceans will have more plastic waste than fishes, reports suggest.

Not just the administration or the government, every citizen must work towards building a world that's livable and free of the harmful effects of plastic.

Here are a few ways you can avoid the use of plastic in your everyday life:

1) Say no to single-use plastic straws. (Go for paper or steel straws. If you can't find these, enjoy your drink without a straw.
 
2) Say no to polythene bags. Opt for cloth or paper bags.

3) Avoid the use of plastic bottles. Choose steel/copper/glass bottles to store water.

4) Say no to plastic cups. Eco-friendly paper cups or earthen pots/ coconut shells etc can be used.

5) Avoid using plastic plates and spoons.  Biodegradable plates made of Banana or Betel leaves are available aplenty in the market. There are also plates made of leaves stitched together.

6) Opt for steel or glass storage containers in the kitchen. Avoid use of plastic bottles and containers.

7) Plastic has almost replaced most of the handmade baskets. The best thing you can do is by buying eco-friendly products like baskets made of cane, pen stands made of paper mash etc.

8) Say no to plastic sponges and instead use cleaner made cloth to wash utensils.

9) Opt for jute or cotton ropes. Avoid plastic ropes. 

10) Avoid plant pots made of plastic and switch to earthen pots for plants.

Tags:
World Environment Day 2018World Environment DayBeat Plastic PollutionPlastic replacementsPlastic pollutionSay No to plastic

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close