World Environment Day 2018

World Environment Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand turtle creates awareness about plastic pollution - Watch

Pic courtesy: @sudarsansand (Twitter)

Mumbai: Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand turtle with plastic bottles installed in it to create awareness about plastic pollution on the occasion of  World Environment Day.

The Padma Shri Awardee took to his Twitter handle to share a video and images of the  50 feet long and 30 feet wide sand turtle at the famous Puri beach in the eastern state of Odisha.

Watch the video and the images embedded below:

Plastic pollution has not just harmed humans but other forms of life on earth too. Even life in the ocean has been severely affected due to plastic. There is an urgent need to opt for eco-friendly / biodegradable products in our day-to-day life in order to stop any further damage to the environment caused due to plastic.

The World Environment Day is an annual event organised by the United Nations to create awareness about the importance of saving the earth and making it a better place to live.

It was launched in 1974 and has since then been held year after year in various countries. The 43rd edition of the event will be hosted by India and the theme for this year is 'beat plastic pollution'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the event today.

