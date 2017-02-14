close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 17:43
ZIMA organises Video Production Workshop for media aspirants!​

New Delhi: The Zee Institute of Media Arts (ZIMA) organised a vide production workshop for all the aspiring media students at the Noida campus. The workshop was conducted by Dr Vikrant Kishore, Media Academic and Filmmaker from the RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia.

The key areas of the workshop happened to be on how to deliver effective video content as professionals focussing on shooting, editing and uploading short videos for the corporate website, social media marketing or just for their own interest.

In the growing demand to go digital, an insightful expertise into the online domain can help nurture media aspirants in the right way. Also, what goes into the entire process of film production was included in the workshop.

Here are some pictures:

First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 17:43

