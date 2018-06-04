हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zodiac Special: Check out negative character traits of Scorpio

New Delhi: There are 12 zodiac signs- Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces.

Each sign has its own characteristics, both negative and positive. Today, let's have a look at some negative traits of Scorpio.

Known for their intuitive skills and the magnetic charm that draws people towards them, Scorpios are one of the smartest zodiac signs. They are quite mysterious and will always keep you wondering what they are up to next. 

Check out some negative traits about this sign:

1. Jealous

Scorpios are one of the most jealous and possessive zodiac signs out there. What's theirs is only theirs and no one must even lay their eyes on that. If you are dating a Scorpio or are even good friends with one, they will never let anyone else come near you. Even if they do, they'll be quietly watching all the people in your life and will wait for the perfect moment when they can kick them out!

2. Cunning

A Scorpio is the mastermind behind every mischief. Their cunning ways are hard to deal with and impossible to comprehend. So the next time you think of challenging a Scorpio, well, good luck!

3. Manipulative

Scorpions have the gift of manipulation. They will trick you into believing what they want and you'll not even get to know it. They'll feed your mind with their opinions and lead you to believe that they are your own. 

4. Ruthless

A Scorpio will never-ever forgive you once you have caused serious damage to them. No matter how hard you try, they can become one of the most merciless people, if pushed to that limit. 

5. Revengeful

Their ruthlessness is often accompanied by the urge to take revenge. A Scorpio will never let you get away with something. They will take revenge and will go to any extreme for it. So if you angered one, try and make-up before it is too late!

