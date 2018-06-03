हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taurus

Zodiac Special: Check out negative character traits of Taurus

They are one of the most generous of all zodiacs and often find themselves surrounded by controversies owing to their blunt nature. 

Zodiac Special: Check out negative character traits of Taurus
Image Courtesy: Pixabay (Image used for representation purpose only)

New Delhi: There are 12 zodiac signs- Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces.

Each sign has its own characteristics, both negative and positive. Today, let's have a look at some negative traits of Taurus.

Known for being fiercely loyal and protective of the ones they love, a Taurian will always have your back. They are one of the most generous of all zodiacs and often find themselves surrounded by controversies owing to their blunt nature. 

Here are some negative traits of this zodiac:

1. Blunt

Taurians are known for being straight-forward and blunt. They will tell you the truth on your face, no matter how harsh it is. However, in today's time, diplomacy is required. Their blunt nature often lands them in controversies. 

2. Unidirectional

Taurians work towards one direction. If they have a task or a situation at hand, they will put all their focus on that one task and not pay attention to other things which need to be done. The concept of 'Multitasking' doesn't apply to them.

3. Anger

Anger 'The Bull' and watch your world crumble. Things can turn ugly when you find yourself in an arguement with a Taurian. They are often short-tempered people who can be angered easily so choose your words carefully while talking to them.

4. Possessive

'The Bull' is extremely possessive of his belongings. Their possessiveness often takes the form of jealousy and can make them react in ways that aren't acceptable.

5. Stubborn

A Taurian has a stubborn side to them. They want what they want and will not listen to you if you try to convince them otherwise. 

Tags:
TaurusTaurus traitsTaurus WomanTaurus Man

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close