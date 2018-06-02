हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sagittarius

Zodiac Special: Check out the negative character traits about Sagittarius

They have many friends but are also known to be scared of commitment.

Zodiac Special: Check out the negative character traits about Sagittarius
Pic courtesy: Pixabay image for representation purpose only.

There are 12 zodiac signs- Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces.

Each sign has its own characteristics, both negative and positive. Today, let's have a look at some negative traits of Sagittarius.

Sagittarius are known to be one of the most fun people to be with. They have a carefree attitude towards life and believe in seizing the moment.  They have many friends but are also known to be scared of commitment.

Here are few negative traits about this zodiac:

1. Inconsistent

Saggitarians are known to get bored easily and therefore are a little inconsistent. Several things appeal to them but they will often lose interest quickly and give up before they have put in some real effort. If you know a Sag, chances are that you have seen them change their jobs too often, try new things and give them up or even get bored of their romantic partners soon. It takes a lot to keep a Sag hooked on to something long enough that it bears them good results. 

2. Reckless

Sags are a bit reckless when it comes to dealing with certain things. They will often take decisions in an impulse and regret it later. Their carefree attitude towards life might sometimes lead them to act carelessly.

3. Over Confident

A Saggitarian has a hard time admitting that He/She is wrong. They will go to any extreme to defend their actions and believe that they are always right. 

4. Emotionally Cold

Being practical is good but when a Sag tells you he/she doesn't care, well, they really don't! Sags are one of the most emotionally cold zodiacs and will never take decisions with their heart. While dating a Sag, don't expect them to stop living their life to shower you with extra care and attention. They will be there for you always but sometimes it can be difficult for them to understand your emotions.

5. Anger

A Sag's anger is the worst. They will use harsh words on your face which can really hurt. When angered, a Sag doesn't care who is in front of them. Whoever angers them will have to bear the brunt of it, and it isn't really easy.

Tags:
SagittariusSagittarius traitsSagittarius manSagittarius womanZodiac Special

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close