हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aquarius traits

Zodiac special: Check out the negative character traits of Aquarius

Known for being progressive and broad-minded, Aquarius can be best described as 'truth-seekers'.

Zodiac special: Check out the negative character traits of Aquarius

New Delhi: There are 12 zodiac signs- Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces.

Each sign has its own characteristics, both negative and positive. Let's have a look at some negative traits of the zodiac Aquarius.

Known for being progressive and broad-minded, Aquarius can be best described as 'truth-seekers' who won't open up to you emotionally unless they really trust you. However, their anger is something to watch out for!

Here are the negative character traits of this zodiac:

Anger

When angered, an Aquarius can literally make you shiver with fear. The Water Bearer will not bear injustice and will lash out at you if you wrong to them. Don't test their anger because you will regret it later!

Rebellious

Tell them not to do something, and they will do it for sure. Aquarius are one of the most rebellious of the zodiacs and they don't like hearing 'No' for an answer. They will seldom ask for your permission to do something and if you say 'No', well, they'll carry on anyway!

Pessimistic

This trait harms them the most. Aquarius don't know how to find something good in a situation and will cling to all the negative things that may or may not happen. They tend to have a pessimistic attitude towards life and are usually anxious about 'What if' something goes wrong.

Absent-minded

If an Aquarius isn't responding to what you say, chances are they have wandered off to their 'La La Land'. They are known to be absent-minded. This trait doesn't go well at situations which demand active participation.

Impatient

If the Water Bearer wants something, it is now or never! They won't wait around for things to happen and often lack patience. Aquarious is not the zodiac to wait for something.

Tags:
Aquarius traitsAquarius ManAquarius WomanZodiac Special

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close