Zodiac special: Check out the negative character traits of Virgo

There are 12 zodiac signs- Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces.

Each sign has its own characteristics, both negative and positive. Let's have a look at some negative character traits of the zodiac Virgo.

Virgos are one of the most organized, punctual and detail oriented people. They love analyzing people and situations and are generally practical. Known to be perfectionists, they often find themselves in trouble due to their overly-critical nature.

Here are some negative traits of this sign:

Overly-critical

Virgos are known to be critical, and that is fine. But sometimes, they tend to get overly-critical which can be a bit annoying. From forcing you to cut your nails in the perfect manner to making sure that you aren't late for your monthly haircut, a Virgo will do what it takes to keep things in order. They will often find faults in things that would seem normal to other people.

Judgemental

Virgos have a pretty clear idea about how certain things are to be done. They have rigid beliefs which are better left unchallenged. If others don't act in accordance with their beliefs and live life differently, they come under the scanner of a Virgo's judgement. Since they are obsessed with being perfect, they expect everyone else to be perfect to their eyes. A Virgo isn't proud of it, but deep down, they are one of the most judgmental zodiacs out there.

Overthinking

A Virgo can overthink things in 0.0000001 seconds! There might be a small argument at work and chances are that they will plan their resignation letter already, just in case! No problem is that big as it is in the mind of a Virgo. They harm themselves from their habit of thinking about each and every possible outcome of something that doesn't yet exist.

Insecure

When it comes to their personal relationships, Virgos are highly insecure. They fear losing people and will do whatever it takes to keep them. They hate when they feel that someone important is being driven away from them. So if you have a Virgo in your life, you might have to constantly assure them that you'll always be there (and mean it, else be prepared for some major emotional outbreak).

Scrutinizing

A Virgo likes to know things and its intricate details. They want to basically know everything. If you reveal some information to them, they will want to know all of it. They are overly curious about almost everything! So the next time you tell something to a Virgo, tell them everything or nothing at all. Their curiosity can force them to take desperate measures to just 'know' stuff because 'they just want to know'!