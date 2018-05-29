Zodiac special: Check out the positive character traits of Cancer

There are 12 zodiac signs- Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces.

Each sign has its own characteristics, both negative and positive. Let's have a look at some positive traits of the zodiac Cancer.

Known to be sympathetic towards needs of others as well as having a strong willpower, Cancerians are some of the most sensitive people around. Their sensitivity is the reason that they are able to understand other people's emotions in the best way possible. Here are some positive traits, central to this zodiac sign.

1. Sensitive

As mentioned earlier, Cancerians are very sensitive by nature. They will understand other's emotional needs and will do all in their power to keep the people around them happy. If you need someone to understand you like no one ever has, talk to a person belonging to this zodiac. Their sensitive nature is also the reason they are considered to be vulnerable.

2. Good at reading people

No, we don't mean that they can read your mind. The Crab is extremely intuitive and has a way of knowing when someone is acting weird. You won't need to tell them what's wrong because they will generally figure it out with just one look.

3. Calm

The Crab is often calm and believes in taking life easy. However, if provoked, they won't think before opening up their sharp claws to grab you by your neck! They are calm but they will never let anybody demean them, or walk all over them.

4. Imaginative

Cancerians are known for their boundless imagination. They have no boundaries when it comes to imagining and will always think in ways different than others. They love getting to the bottom of things by deep thinking.

5. Diligent

When it comes to their career, Cancers are extremely hard-working people. They make good managers and are known to treat their employees like family. They will work hard towards their goals and won't give up in any situation.