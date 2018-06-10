हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gemini

Zodiac Special: Check out the positive character traits of Gemini

Known to be extremely adjusting as well as having excellent communication skills, Gemini's are one of the most friendly and cheerful people to be with. 

Zodiac Special: Check out the positive character traits of Gemini
Image Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representation purpose only.

New Delhi: There are 12 zodiac signs- Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces.

Each sign has its own characteristics, both negative and positive. Let's have a look at some positive traits of the zodiac Gemini.

Known to be extremely adjusting as well as having excellent communication skills, Gemini's are one of the most friendly and cheerful people to be with. They will turn your frown into a smile within minutes and time will seem to fly once you're with a Gemini.

Here are the positive character traits of this zodiac:

Adjusting nature

Gemini's can easily adjust to any surroundings. They are not the kind of people who will crib about changes around them, they will welcome them with open arms. This is the reason that they make excellent partners as they would have no problem in adjusting as per your convenience.

Excellent communication skills

If you need to talk to someone and are nervous about how the conversation will go, ask a Gemini about what to say. They are very soft-spoken and have a natural ability to talk to people smoothly. A Gemini will always know what to say and to whom!

Tactful

Need to get something done? Count on your Gemini friend! From getting that extra discount at the shopping mall to handling pressure at work, Geminis are tactful people who can get work done within minutes.

High energy level

They have high energy levels and will keep you wondering when (if ever) they get tired at all! A Gemini could be up all night yet be willing to go to work in the morning.

Zest for life

Geminis prefer to remain young at heart. Their body might age but they will always remain young people who have a zest for life. Ask them to do something silly yet fun and they will be up for it!

Tags:
GeminiGemini traitsGemini manGemini Woman

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close