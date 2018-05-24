Zodiac Special: Check out the positive character traits of Taurus

There are 12 zodiac signs- Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Capricon, Aquarius, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces.

Each sign has its own characteristics, both negative and positive. Let's have a look at some positive traits of the zodiac Taurus.

Represented as 'The Bull', Taureans are one of the most emotional zodiac signs out there. They take a decision with their heart and are honest to the core. Integrity, honesty and standing up for justice is what they practice and expect others to practice as well.

Here are the positive traits of this sign:

Straight-Forward

Taureans are known for being straight-forward. If they don't like something about you, they will tell it on your face. They don't believe in playing mind games and things like diplomacy and manipulation are not known to them.

Patient & hardworking

'The Bull' is patient and will get the job done in the perfect manner, no matter how long it takes. They are also hardworking and give their best in any task assigned to them. This is one of the reasons that Taurians make excellent employees in a company.

Focused

Taurus is one of the most 'focused' of the zodiacs. He/She will not be easily distracted and will complete the task given generally at one stretch.

No tolerance for injustice

Wherever injustice prevails, a Taurian won't stay silent. They believe in justice and will fight for anyone who they feel is being wronged. You need not be even a close friend but if you are being wronged, a Taurean will do his/her best to help you and speak for you.

Down to earth

Success rarely gets to the head of a Taurian. No matter how well they do in their career, you will seldom see them flaunting it. They hate people who show off simply because they don't do it themselves!