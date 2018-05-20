Zodiac Special: Check out the positive characteristic traits about Sagittarius

There are 12 zodiac signs- Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Capricon, Aquarius, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces.

Each sign has its own characteristics, both negative and positive. Today, let's have a look at some positive traits of Sagittarius.

Sagittarius' are known to be one of the most fun people to be with. They have a carefree attitude towards life and believe in seizing the moment. Humorous and ambitious people, a Sag will be easy to identify by the way he gets along with others! They are known to have many friends and are also known to be scared of commitment.

Here are some positive traits of the 'Archer' zodiac:

Born travellers

A Sagittarius is known for his/her wanderlust. Out of all the zodiacs, Sags love travelling the most. Be it the mountains, plains or beaches, it is rare that a Sagittarius would miss out on a travel opportunity. Their love for travel takes them places and they usually have interesting stories to tell once they return!

Non- Judgemental

If you did something that you feel you'll be judged upon, turn to a Sag! They will understand you and will never, ever judge you for the choices you make in life. This is the reason they are often considered to be one of the most open-minded of the zodiac.

Honest

A Sag will be honest with you and always tell you the truth. They firmly believe in 'keeping it real' and will seldom lie. They are so honest, that sometimes, it might actually hurt!

Risk- Takers

The archer isn't afraid of risks, be it in work or personal life. They simply love to experiment and it is their fearlessness that leads them to great heights! So if you are looking for a business partner who isn't afraid of risks, think of all the Sags in your life.

Doesn't hold grudges

Since they are so busy travelling the world and chasing their dreams, Sags hardly have time to hold grudges. They prefer to just let the past be in the past and move on with life!