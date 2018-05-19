Zodiac special: Check out the positive characteristic traits of a Leo

There are 12 zodiac signs in total- Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Capricon, Aquarius, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Pisces.

Each sign has its own characteristics, both negative and positive. Today, let's have a look at some positive traits of Leos.

Leos are known to be one of the most generous zodiac signs. Outgoing, full of life and kind-hearted, the lion inside them awakens if you anger them.

Here are some unique, positive traits of this zodiac:

1. Charmer

Never underestimate Leo's ability to charm others and being able to talk them into things! A Leo is a smooth talker and would easily impress anyone who comes in contact with them. Once you meet them, chances are you can't forget them for the next couple of days. And if you recently got swept off your feet by a Leo, it isn't your fault. It was just their charming nature at work!

2. Socially Active

Leos are also one of the most outgoing people you will ever meet. They love socialising and making new connections. They love to create long-lasting bonds and will generally be the life of any party!

3. Reliable



Once they make a promise, they will stick to it. A Leo will stick by you no matter what happens and will always keep his/her word.

4. The Protectors

Leos are fiercely protective of their loved ones. Once you are in their clan, you will automatically feel protected. A Leo will always be there to bail you out, in case you get into trouble.

5. Energetic

Leos are undoubtedly the most energetic of the other zodiacs. A 30-minute nap is enough to get them partying all night long. Their energy levels are extremely high and they will make you wonder if they ever get tired at all!